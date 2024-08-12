web analytics
Monday, August 12, 2024
Pakistani mountaineer Murad Sadpara passes away

SKARDU: Murad Sadpara, a climber from Skardu, who met with an accident on the Broad Peak on Sunday morning, has passes away, confirmed Vice President Alpine Club Ayaz Shigri.

Sadpara was injured during an expedition to the 8,047-meter-high Broad Peak in Skardu on Sunday.

The mountaineer was waiting for rescuers to find him after he was seriously injured at camp 1 due to a stone hitting his head.

He was working as a guide for a Portuguese female climber during her summit of Broad Peak when he slipped at an altitude of around 5,000m.

Pakistani climber Naila Kiani had appealed on social media for the Pakistan Army to help in a rescue operation.

The Pakistan Army swiftly responded by deploying four expert mountaineers to the base camp to assist in the rescue mission.

Sadpara’s body has been shifted to the Japanese camp, and it will be moved to the base camp by 2pm today.

He was survived by three daughters and a son.

