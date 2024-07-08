Ailing Pakistani mountaineer Samina Baig shifted to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Mountaineer Samina Baig, who was airlifted by Pakistan Army helicopters and admitted to a hospital in Skardu, has been shifted to Islamabad after her health deteriorated during the expedition of K2.

Baig, the first Pakistani woman to summit Mount Everest, was leading the team along with Agostino Da Polenza of Italy.

However, she was forced to abandon her expedition after serious health problems at the K2 base camp.

She will undergo various medical tests at a hospital in Islamabad, say sources.

Samina Baig was airlifted to Skardu by an army aviation Army helicopter on Sunday.

She was later admitted to the Combined Military Hospital, Skardu, according to family sources. She has developed problems in her lungs.

Meanwhile, Amina Shigri, another member of the expedition team, has also left the base camp and started trekking towards Shigar on Saturday.

The other two Pakistani climbers, Nadima and Samana, along with their four Italian colleagues will continue their expedition.