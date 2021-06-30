12-year-old Pakistani mountaineer sets out on mission to scale Broad Peak

ABBOTTABAD: 12-year-old Pakistani mountaineer Selena Khawaja has set out on a mission to scale Broad Peak, the twelfth-highest mountain in the world.

Accompanied by her father, the young girl has reached Skardu to attempt the summit. If successful, she will become the youngest person in the world to scale an 8,000-plus metre peak.

Brimming with confidence, Selena said: “Insh Allah, I will scale Broad Peak.”

Located in the Karakoram range on the border of Pakistan and China, the mountain is the twelfth-highest mountain in the world at 8,047 metres (26,401 ft) above sea level.

Selena Khawaja, hailing from Abbottabad, has climbed a number of mountains of varying heights.

The peaks she has climbed include Quz Sar 5,765m, Mingling Sar 6,050m, Wilyo Sar 6,150m, and Spantik Peak 7,027m in District Shigar.

It is worth mentioning that Shehroze Kashif became the youngest Pakistani mountaineer to reach the summit of Mount Everest in May. He pulled off the extraordinary feat of scaling the world’s tallest peak Mount Everest (8,849 meters) at the age of 19.

Hailing from Lahore, Kashif climbed Mount Everest as a part of Seven Summit Treks Everest Expedition 2021 on May 11.