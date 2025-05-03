web analytics
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Pakistani national song aired on Indian YouTube Channels

TOP NEWS

The Ministry of Information has utilised technology to play a national anthem on Indian YouTube channels in reaction to India shutting down Pakistani YouTube channels, a state-run news agency, Radio Pakistan reported.

The expertise, tenacity, and passion of the Pakistan Army in defending the homeland are reflected in the national hymn.

The song, which was released as an advertising on YouTube in India, has caused a sensation on social media, with Indian people criticising their own government for failing to deliver its narrative.

Pakistan’s voice will be heard beyond India’s boundaries, despite its best efforts to censor the facts. In the narrative battle, Pakistan has clearly benefited.

Read More: Pakistan airspace closure costs Indian Airlines Rs2bn loss in few days

The closure of Pakistan’s airspace has resulted in substantial financial losses for Indian airlines with over 1,000 flights incurring costs exceeding over Rs 2 billion in the past nine days.

Pakistan has closed its airspace to Indian flights for a period of one month. The restriction, which will remain in effect until May 23rd at 12:00 AM, prohibits Indian airlines and operators from using Pakistani airspace.

Additionally, aircraft leased by Indian entities and operated in India will also be barred from accessing Pakistani airspace.

According to reports, several Indian airlines including Air India, Akasa Air, SpiceJet, IndiGo, and Air India Express have all had flights, which were originally supposed to use Pakistan’s airspace, canceled or rerouted.

the airlines did not provide the customers a refund even when flights were canceled.

