Pakistani nationals advised against traveling Lebanon

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan has issued a strong advisory for its citizens in the wake of recent Israeli attacks on Lebanon, asking them to avoid travelling to Lebanon till further notice.

It has issued this precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the safety and security of Pakistani citizens amidst the escalating violence in the Middle Eastern region.

The advisory, displayed on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, says the government has recommended immediate departure through commercial flights, that are still operational, for Pakistanis currently residing in Lebanon. This advice is most important for those present in areas directly affected by recent attacks.

It also underlined that the first priority should be personal safety, and they must avail the available flights to return to Pakistan or move to other safer destinations.

Read More: Lebanon says Israeli airstrikes kill at least 492, residents flee from south

The advisory called upon those Pakistanis who may not be able to leave Lebanon due to certain reasons, to be extremely careful. Pakistanis should be moved to relatively safer zones in Lebanon and should remain ever vigilant. It has also asked them to keep in contact with the Embassy of Pakistan in Beirut to get updated information and facilitation in due course of time.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released the subsequent contact details of the Embassy of Pakistan in Beirut to its nationals in need of any assistance or information. The Pakistanis presently in Lebanon may contact on cell/WhatsApp No. +961-81669488 and +961-81815104. The inquiries and requests for assistance may also be sent to the email address of the embassy at [email protected].

The authorities say that the government is committed to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens living abroad, asking everyone to stay tuned for more information and act according to official recommendations in such crucial moments. Pakistan is closely monitoring the situation in Lebanon and will provide further updates when needed.