ISLAMABAD: Pakistani notarized documents will now be accepted in over 100 countries after President Dr Arif Alvi approved the instrument of accession to the Apostille Convention to become its member.

The development was announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his official Twitter handle. “Pakistan’s accession to Apostille Convention will facilitate [and] ease a significant burden on Pakistanis traveling [and] living abroad.

“Creating smooth processes for our citizens is a priority for us. Now Pakistani notarized documents will be accepted in 100+ countries,” the prime minister wrote.

In another tweet, PM Shehbaz Sharif wrote: “Our citizens will be able to notarize their important legal documents such as marriage certificate, degrees and more via MOFA [Ministry of Foreign Affairs] designated officials in Pakistan.”

According to the prime minister the notarized documents will be internationally accepted without the need for any further verification.

Meanwhile, Head of Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi informed that the accession to Apostille Convention has been approved, terming it a big relief for overseas Pakistanis.

“[Foreign Office] is working to implement [and] notify notaries across Pakistan to attest documents which will be acceptable at all Hague convention signatory countries,” Salman Sufi wrote on Twitter.

Once Pakistan formally becomes a member of the Apostille Convention, the documents attested in accordance with the treaty’s requirements will be accepted in the 122 countries that are a part of this Convention and vice versa.

