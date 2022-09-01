Pakistani pacer Muhammad Sami ‘unhurt’ in Karachi’s car accident

KARACHI: Pakistani pacer Muhammad Sami on Thursday encountered a car accident in Karachi, however, he remained unhurt in it, ARY NEWS reported.

The accident occurred near Nipa Chowrangi at University Road in Karachi when he was driving his vehicle. Muhammad Sami was shifted to a nearby hospital after the accident.

“I am unhurt, however, my car was damaged in the accident,” he said.

Sami represented Pakistan in 136 international matches in the 15-year-long cricketing career and has come to the limelight after he constantly threw the balls above the mark of over 155 km per hour.

He was compared with ace Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar, however, fitness issues hampered his cricketing career.

It is pertinent to mention here that the fastest delivery ever recorded in the history of cricket was bowled by Shoaib Akhtar at a speed of 161.3 kph against New Zealand in 2002.

“I once bowled two deliveries that were both faster than 160 kph, at 162 and 164 respectively. However, I was then told that it was the fault of the machine (speed gun) and that the balls could not be counted,” Muhammad Sami was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

The 41-years-old further claimed that even those bowlers, who have bowled with a speed of 160 or above, did it once or twice.

“If you look overall, whoever has bowled with a speed of more than 160, there have been just one or two balls in that speed,” Sami said. “It is not like they have bowled with that speed consistently. It happened occasionally.”

