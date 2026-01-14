Pakistani passport holders can travel to These countries visa-free — Update 2026

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani passport holders can now travel to 31 countries with visa-free, visa-on-arrival (VOA), or electronic travel authorisation (eTA) access, covering destinations across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, and Oceania.

The development follows Pakistan’s rise to 98th position in the Henley Passport Index 2026, up from 100th last year. The improvement reflects expanding diplomatic ties and international agreements, offering greater ease for tourism, business travel, and short-term visits.

The expanded access provides Pakistani travellers with increased flexibility, ranging from Caribbean beach destinations and African safaris to South Asian cultural tours and Pacific island getaways.

Travel Opportunities by Region

Asia

Visa-Free: Nepal

Visa-on-Arrival: Bhutan, Cambodia, Maldives, Timor-Leste, Qatar

eTA: Sri Lanka

Africa

Visa-Free: Rwanda

Visa-on-Arrival: Burundi, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Djibouti, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Mozambique, Senegal, Sierra Leone

eTA: Kenya

Americas & Caribbean

Visa-Free: Barbados, Dominica, Haiti, Micronesia, Montserrat, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu

Oceania & Pacific Islands

Visa-on-Arrival: Cook Islands, Niue, Palau Islands, Samoa, Tuvalu

Full List of 31 Destinations