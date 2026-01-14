Pakistani passport holders can travel to These countries visa-free — Update 2026
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani passport holders can now travel to 31 countries with visa-free, visa-on-arrival (VOA), or electronic travel authorisation (eTA) access, covering destinations across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, and Oceania.
The development follows Pakistan’s rise to 98th position in the Henley Passport Index 2026, up from 100th last year. The improvement reflects expanding diplomatic ties and international agreements, offering greater ease for tourism, business travel, and short-term visits.
The expanded access provides Pakistani travellers with increased flexibility, ranging from Caribbean beach destinations and African safaris to South Asian cultural tours and Pacific island getaways.
Travel Opportunities by Region
Asia
- Visa-Free: Nepal
- Visa-on-Arrival: Bhutan, Cambodia, Maldives, Timor-Leste, Qatar
- eTA: Sri Lanka
Africa
- Visa-Free: Rwanda
- Visa-on-Arrival: Burundi, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Djibouti, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Mozambique, Senegal, Sierra Leone
- eTA: Kenya
Americas & Caribbean
Visa-Free: Barbados, Dominica, Haiti, Micronesia, Montserrat, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu
Oceania & Pacific Islands
Visa-on-Arrival: Cook Islands, Niue, Palau Islands, Samoa, Tuvalu
Full List of 31 Destinations
- Barbados (Visa-free)
- Burundi (VOA)
- Cambodia (VOA)
- Cape Verde Islands (VOA)
- Comoro Islands (VOA)
- Cook Islands (VOA)
- Djibouti (VOA)
- Dominica (Visa-free)
- Guinea-Bissau (VOA)
- Haiti (Visa-free)
- Kenya (eTA)
- Madagascar (VOA)
- Maldives (VOA)
- Micronesia (Visa-free)
- Montserrat (Visa-free)
- Mozambique (VOA)
- Nepal (Visa-free)
- Niue (VOA)
- Palau Islands (VOA)
- Qatar (VOA)
- Rwanda (Visa-free)
- Samoa (VOA)
- Senegal (VOA)
- Seychelles (eTA)
- Sierra Leone (VOA)
- Sri Lanka (eTA)
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines (Visa-free)
- Timor-Leste (VOA)
- Trinidad and Tobago (Visa-free)
- Tuvalu (VOA)
- Vanuatu (Visa-free)