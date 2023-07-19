Pakistani passport ranked fourth lowest in world

The Henley Passport Index, which has been regularly monitoring the world’s most travel-friendly passports since 2006, has released the latest ranking of the world’s most powerful passports in 2023.

As per the latest rankings, Pakistan’s passport has been ranked as the fourth worst in the world because its citizens can only enter 33 countries without a visa in advance.

Meanwhile, Singapore is now officially the most powerful passport in the world, with its citizens able to visit 192 travel destinations out of 227 around the world visa-free.

Japan has been knocked off the top spot on the Henley Passport Index for the first time in five years and bumped into 3rd place. Germany, Italy, and Spain all move up into 2nd place with visa-free access to 190 destinations.

There are more countries than ever before in the Top 10 ranking of the Henley Passport Index as the battle for first place becomes increasingly competitive. Explore the full ranking here: https://t.co/OVKIQXvypO

#HenleyPassportIndex #HPI2023 #GMR2023 #investmentmigration pic.twitter.com/DGKZU6ukLl — Henley & Partners (@HenleyPartners) July 18, 2023

Other passports that tied with Japan to rank third place are Austria, Finland, France, Luxembourg, South Korea and Sweden.

The UK appears to have finally turned the corner after a six-year decline, jumping up two places on the latest ranking to 4th place.