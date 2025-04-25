web analytics
Pakistani passport renewal fee in Saudi Arabia; April 2025 update

RIYADH: The Pakistan Mission located in Saudi Arabia is an operational Passport office that is Machine-Readable. It offers Pakistani passport renewal services for both normal and urgent types.

Pakistani citizens who reside in Saudi Arabia can get their passports renewed at the Pakistani Consulate General and other regional offices in Jeddah.

Documents required for Pakistani Passport Renewal

For all applicants:

  • Valid CNIC, NICOP, Smart CNIC, or Smart NICOP (Original & Copy)
  • Passport (Original & Copy)
  • Iqama/Resident Permit (Copy)

For minors (under 18 years):

  • Original Children Registration Certificate, NICOP, or Smart Card issued by NADRA
  • Copies of CNICs of both parents
  • Birth Certificate copy (for newborns)

Pakistani Passport Fee in Saudi Riyals – April 2025

Following is the revised fee structure for passport renewal in Saudi Arabia:

Passport Type Validity Normal Fee (SAR) Urgent Fee (SAR)
36-page 5 years 84 140
36-page 10 years 126 210
72-page 5 years 154 252
72-page 10 years 231 378
100-page 5 years 168 336
100-page 10 years 252 504

Pakistani citizens in Saudi Arabia are advised to get their passports renewed earlier to avoid delays.

The Pakistan Mission in Saudi Arabia is accountable for consular services, such as issuing visas and passports, and other diplomatic functions. It guarantees effective processing for all applicants.

Read More: Pakistanis to travel visa-free to Hungary with THIS passport

Earlier, Pakistan and Hungary agreed to enhance their cooperation across various fields and strengthened collaboration at multilateral forums, including the United Nations.

The understanding to this effect was reached at a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Hungary’s Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó in Islamabad.

Later, during a joint news conference, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar stated that both sides had a common interest in cooperating in areas such as agriculture, energy, healthcare, information technology, and industrial manufacturing, emphasising that there was a vast scope to enhance bilateral cooperation.

