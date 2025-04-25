Pakistani passport renewal fee in Saudi Arabia; April 2025 update

RIYADH: The Pakistan Mission located in Saudi Arabia is an operational Passport office that is Machine-Readable. It offers Pakistani passport renewal services for both normal and urgent types.

Pakistani citizens who reside in Saudi Arabia can get their passports renewed at the Pakistani Consulate General and other regional offices in Jeddah.

Documents required for Pakistani Passport Renewal

For all applicants:

Valid CNIC, NICOP, Smart CNIC, or Smart NICOP (Original & Copy)

Passport (Original & Copy)

Iqama/Resident Permit (Copy)

For minors (under 18 years):

Original Children Registration Certificate, NICOP, or Smart Card issued by NADRA

Copies of CNICs of both parents

Birth Certificate copy (for newborns)

Pakistani Passport Fee in Saudi Riyals – April 2025

Following is the revised fee structure for passport renewal in Saudi Arabia:

Passport Type Validity Normal Fee (SAR) Urgent Fee (SAR) 36-page 5 years 84 140 36-page 10 years 126 210 72-page 5 years 154 252 72-page 10 years 231 378 100-page 5 years 168 336 100-page 10 years 252 504

Pakistani citizens in Saudi Arabia are advised to get their passports renewed earlier to avoid delays.

The Pakistan Mission in Saudi Arabia is accountable for consular services, such as issuing visas and passports, and other diplomatic functions. It guarantees effective processing for all applicants.

