Rumours of changes to Pakistani passport design quashed

ISLAMABAD: The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports has responded to the rumours circulating on social media regarding changes to the Pakistani passport.

The DG Immigration and Passport in an official clarification ruled out the rumours of changes to the Pakistani passport design.

According to the department’s statement, no changes have been made to the front cover page of the Pakistani passport.

The images being shared on social media claiming otherwise are completely fake, it added.

The department further clarified that apart from a few security feature enhancements, no other modification has been introduced in the design of the passport.

Urging citizens to act responsibly, the Directorate advised the public not to pay attention to false and misleading information being spread online.

The statement also warned that legal action will be taken against individuals involved in spreading false propaganda regarding the Pakistani passport.

Passport Fee Structure, October 2025

Under the updated schedule, fees for passports are as follows:

36-page passport: Rs. 4,500 (five years, normal), Rs6,700 (ten years, normal)

Rs7,500 and Rs11,200 for urgent processing.

For a 72-page passport, the normal fee is set at Rs8,200 for five years and Rs12,400 for ten years, with urgent fees fixed at Rs13,500 and Rs20,200.

100-page passport Fee: Rs. 9,000 (five years, normal), 13,500 (ten years, normal); Rs18,000 and Rs27,000 for urgent processing.