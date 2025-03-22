Pakistani passport: Age modification process and fee update

LAHORE: Pakistani citizens seeking age modification to their Pakistani Passports can now follow an official process outlined by the government.

Applicants must provide valid evidence and necessary documentation to proceed with this update.

The government of Pakistan issues passports to its bonafide citizens to facilitate international travel and offer protection abroad through Pakistan’s diplomatic missions.

As per the official process, a valid passport holder is entitled to support from Pakistan’s diplomatic representatives in foreign countries.

Key process for date of age modification: Applicants are required to revise their CNIC or NICOP first on their Pakistani passports, before requesting updates.

Once updated, individuals may visit the nearest passport office with the revised documents and submit their application for the correction.

The official process includes verification, and in cases of uncertainty, the authorities may request additional evidence such as a birth certificate or matriculation record.

Fee structure for age modification: Following the CNIC/NICOP update, applicants need to apply for new Pakistani passports, which are issued with validity periods of either five or ten years. The fee structure for a five-year passport includes:

Normal (36 Pages): Rs. 4,500

Urgent (36 Pages): Rs. 7,500

Normal (72 Pages): Rs. 8,200

Urgent (72 Pages): Rs. 13,500

Normal (100 Pages): Rs. 9,000

Urgent (100 Pages): Rs. 18,000

Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates 24/7 passport office in Karachi

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated a new passport office at the NADRA Mega Centre in Nazimabad. The newly established office will remain operational 24/7 in three shifts, enabling citizens to conveniently apply for their Pakistani passports at any time.

During his visit, Minister Naqvi inspected the passport counters and engaged with the staff, ensuring smooth operations at the facility.

He also interacted with citizens utilizing the services for passports and ID cards, inquiring about their experiences to gauge satisfaction levels.

Additionally, the minister addressed the challenges faced by women visiting the centre for biometric verification under the Benazir Income Support Program, highlighting his commitment to improving accessibility and service delivery.