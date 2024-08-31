web analytics
Saturday, August 31, 2024
Pakistani pilgrims stranded in Iraq reach home

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
|

A flight carrying Pakistani pilgrims from Iraq successfully reached Karachi on Saturday morning after a prolonged delay at Baghdad airport due to “technical issues.”

The Iraqi Airways flight IA-2431, which departed from Baghdad, landed in Karachi at 6:15 a.m. Pakistan time, bringing much-needed relief to the passengers who had been stranded in Baghdad for several hours.

According to Foreign Office the delay was affected due to technical issues with two Iraqi airways flights.

“We are in contact with the Iraqi authorities and Iraq Airways for the early return of Pakistani pilgrims,” the spokesperson stated. She also mentioned that Pakistan’s deputy prime minister had issued directives to ensure the well-being of the stranded pilgrims until they could return home.

