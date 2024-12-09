Hundreds of Pakistani pilgrims stranded in Syria amid crisis

ISLAMABAD: Hundreds of Pakistani pilgrims are trapped in Syria following crisis triggered by Bashar al-Assad’s government topple.

Among hundreds of Pakistani pilgrims, a 15-member Chiniot family is also facing severe hardships due to the current crisis.

A family member, Ali, appealed to the government for immediate arrangements to repatriate stranded family members.

Pakistani pilgrim Zaheer Abbas reported over 300 Pakistani pilgrims, including women, children, and elderly, are struggling due to curfews.

Wajiha Zahra, a stranded woman, shared the plight of Pakistanis trapped in Syria, stating they are not allowed to leave their hotel and are facing immense difficulties. She urged the government to expedite arrangements for their return.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated a Crisis Management Unit to assist stranded Pakistanis.

The Pakistani Embassy in Damascus has urged affected individuals and families to contact via provided WhatsApp numbers and email so that they can be rescued.

The embassy will facilitate repatriation once the airport reopens.

Tariq Saleemullah, Country Manager of Sham Wings Airlines, confirmed that a flight carrying 149 passengers to Lahore was canceled after rebels shut down the airport.

He added that a total of 255 Pakistani passengers are stuck due to this disruption, and decisions on resuming flights depend on improving conditions in the next few days.

Pakistani authorities are being urged to act swiftly to bring their citizens home safely.