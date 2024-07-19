‘Pakistani prisoners in Sri Lanka to return home within 7 days’

ISLAMABAD: Sri Lankan High Commissioner Admiral (Retd) Ravindra Chandra Srivijay Gunaratne on Friday met Minister of Interior and Narcotics Control, Mohsin Naqvi and discussed issues of mutual interest including the release of Pakistani nationals imprisoned in Sri Lanka, ARY News reported on Friday.

Both sides agreed to expedite the necessary steps for the release of Pakistani nationals imprisoned in Sri Lanka jails within 7 days.

Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner, Admiral (Retd) Ravindra Chandra Srivijay Gunaratne assured all possible support in this regard.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed gratitude to the Sri Lankan High Commissioner for his support in facilitating the repatriation process.

“All necessary steps are being finalized to ensure the swift return of Pakistani citizens imprisoned in Sri Lanka, ” he said.

In addition to the prisoner repatriation, the meeting also discussed anti-narcotics and border security issues.

Naqvi emphasized the need to further develop mutual relations and promote cooperation in counter-narcotics and border security.

Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner reiterated the importance of Sri Lanka’s relations with Pakistan, highlighting the strengthening of ties between the two nations over time.

This breakthrough marks a significant milestone in the diplomatic efforts between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, paving the way for enhanced cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.