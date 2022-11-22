Rupee appreciates against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee on Tuesday appreciated 36 paisas against the United States (US) dollar in the intray day trade in interbank currency market.

According to the forex dealers, the local currency gained Rs0.36 against the greenback to trade at Rs223.30.

The dollar is being sold between Rs228 to 231 in the open market, the forex dealers said.

The rupee finished at 223.66 the other day.

