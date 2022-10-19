Pakistani rupee continues free fall for sixth straight session

The Pakistani rupee’s losses continued on Wednesday for the sixth consecutive session against the US dollar in the interbank market, ARY News reported.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the rupee lost Rs0.79 by 11 am during intraday trading.

Consequently, the rupee was trading at 220.5 against the greenback.

In open market, the United States Dollar is sold between Rs225 to Rs228, said forex dealers.

The local unit had finished Rs219.71 against the US dollar yesterday.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar claimed Tuesday that the dollar rate will be returned to its original value soon.

Ishaq Dar, while talking to journalists in Britain, said that talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remained successful and he held 58 meetings with IMF officials during his four-day visit to Washington.

He said that the US dollar rate was increased by a few paisas which will be returned to its original value soon.

Answering to question, Dar said that he held discussions with Nawaz Sharif on various topics but not all of them will be disclosed before the public.

Comments