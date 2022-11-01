Pakistani rupee continues recovery against dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee continued to recover against the US dollar as the local currency gained Re0.89 against the greenback in the interbank.

According to forex dealers, the Rupee gained 89 paisas against the greenback in the interbank market and is currently being traded at Rs220.

The dollar is being sold between Rs225 to 228 in the open market, the forex dealers said.

Read more: Pakistani rupee continues to lose strength against dollar

The local currency closed at Rs220.89 per dollar on Monday, up Rs1.58 or 0.72 per cent from Friday’s close of Rs222.47, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

Comments