Pakistani rupee continues recovery against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee (PKR) on Wednesday appreciated against the US dollar in the interbank market, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) report.

The local unit gained Re0.72 against the greenback to close at Rs283.80 in the interbank market. The greenback had closed at Rs283.91 a day earlier.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 285.2 and Rs 287 respectively.

IMF slaps another condition

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has tabled another condition for the hike in interest rate.

The staff-level agreement between the IMF and Pakistan was scheduled to take place on February 9.

Shehbaz Sharif-led government is taking desperate measures to get much-needed funds, but the IMF is not looking satisfied with the prior steps taken by the incumbent government.

The sources said that the IMF demanded of Pakistan to jack up the interest rate by 4pc. The fund was of the view that inflation is lower in Pakistan as per interest rate.

The SBP recently raised the interest rate by 2pc but now the IMF is ‘forcing’ Islamabad to again increase the interest rate by 2pc.

