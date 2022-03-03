Rupee continues slide against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee’s slide against the United States (US) dollar continued in the interbank currency market on Thursday.

According to forex dealers, the domestic unit finished at Rs177.83 against the greenback, registering depreciation of 21 paisas over the previous close of Rs177.62.

Also Read: Oil prices hit multi-year highs after US sanctions

In the open market, they said the dollar is trading at Rs178.50 against the rupee.

Experts say the rupee devaluation is due to the rise in current account deficit (CAD) amidst an increase in global oil prices.

International oil prices have gone up significantly following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Also Read: Pakistan’s trade deficit swells by 82%

Brent crude futures today rose as high as $119.84 a barrel, the highest since May 2012. The contract was at $119.78 a barrel, up $6.85, or 6.1%, by 0752 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude hit a high of $116.57, the loftiest since September 2008, and was at $116.41 a barrel, up $5.81, or 5.3%.

Comments