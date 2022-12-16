Friday, December 16, 2022
type here...
HomeBusiness
Web Desk

Pakistani rupee continues to fall against US dollar in interbank

test

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee kept losing ground against the US dollar in the interbank market on Friday, ARY News reported quoting SBP.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at 224.94 against the greenback in the interbank market.

Meanwhile, the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 229 and Rs 232 respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistani rupee is under pressure for a couple of weeks as Pakistan and IMF are holding talks on the ninth review of a $7 billion loan program.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) asked Pakistan to reduce expenses before the talks on the ninth review of a $7 billion loan program.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.