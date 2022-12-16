Pakistani rupee continues to fall against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee kept losing ground against the US dollar in the interbank market on Friday, ARY News reported quoting SBP.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at 224.94 against the greenback in the interbank market.

Meanwhile, the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 229 and Rs 232 respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistani rupee is under pressure for a couple of weeks as Pakistan and IMF are holding talks on the ninth review of a $7 billion loan program.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) asked Pakistan to reduce expenses before the talks on the ninth review of a $7 billion loan program.

