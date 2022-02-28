Rupee continues to fall against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee continued to lose ground against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank currency market on Monday.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the domestic unit closed at Rs177.47 against the greenback, registering depreciation of 36 paisas or 0.20 per cent over Friday’s close of Rs177.11.

In the open market, according to forex dealers, the rupee traded at Rs178.20 against the dollar.

Also Read: Ukraine conflict: Rouble plunges to record low

Experts say the rupee devaluation is due to the rise in current account deficit (CAD) amidst an increase in global oil prices.

International oil prices have gone up significantly following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Comments