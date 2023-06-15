29.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Pakistani rupee continues to lose strength in interbank

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee continued to lose its value against the US dollar as the local unit remained under pressure in the interbank market, ARY News reported on Thursday quoting SBP.

According to SBP, PKR closed at 287.37 against the dollar after losing Rs0.19, down from yesterday’s close of Rs287.18.

Meanwhile, the dollar is being sold at Rs296 in the open market.

The surge dollar rate was witnessed following a deadlock over the IMF deal and ongoing political unrest in the country.

