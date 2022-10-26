Pakistani rupee ends winning streak against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee ended its winning streak against the US dollar on Wednesday as the local currency lost Re0.88 during intraday trade, ARY News reported.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the greenback lost 88 paisas against the greenback in the interbank market and currently trading at Rs220.61.

The dollar is being sold between Rs220 to 223.70 in the open market, the forex dealers said.

On Tuesday, the Pakistani rupee closed at Rs219.73, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the local currency gained Rs1.1 during last three sessions against US dollar in the interbank market.

