Wednesday, December 7, 2022
type here...
HomeBusiness
Web Desk

Pakistani rupee falls against US dollar

test

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee on Wednesday continued downward trend against the US dollar in the interbank market, ARY News reported.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at 224.16 against the greenback in the interbank market.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 229 and Rs 232 respectively. 

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.