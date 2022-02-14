Pakistani rupee falls against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee weakened against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank market on Monday, the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed.

The domestic currency closed at Rs175.47 against the greenback, registering depreciation of Rs0.76 or 0.43% over Friday’s close of Rs174.71.

The Pakistani rupee last week weakened by 23 paisas against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank currency market. According to a weekly report, the greenback closed at Rs174.71 against the domestic currency on Friday, 25 paisas higher than Rs174.48 a week ago.

Euro appreciated by Rs1 to Rs202 against the domestic unit. Whereas, the UK pound declined by Rs1 to Rs240 against the rupee.

The UAE dirham rose by Rs0.10 to Rs49.40 against the rupee and Saudi Riyal by Rs0.47 to Rs47.

