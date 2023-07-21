34.9 C
Karachi
Friday, July 21, 2023
Pakistani rupee falls for fifth straight day

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee continued to lose ground against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data.

The US dollar closed at Rs283.80 against yesterday’s close of Rs 283.04 in the interbank market.

Meanwhile, the dollar is being sold at over Rs290 in the open market.

Earlier this week, the rupee faced back-to-back losses, despite International Monetary Fund’s and friendly nations’ inflows.

