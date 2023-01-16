Pakistani Rupee freefall continues against USD in interbank

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee’s downward slide continued against the US dollar in the interbank market on Monday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency plunged by Rs0.19 against the US dollar to close at Rs228.34.

This equates to an appreciation of 0.08 per cent from yesterday’s close of Rs228.15.

The dollar is being sold between Rs235 to 240 in the open market, the forex dealers said.

The local unit had depreciated by Rs49 in the outgoing year, according to forex dealers.

