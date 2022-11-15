Rupee gains against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee appreciated against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the rupee gained Rs0.39 intraday and currently trading at Rs221.45 against the greenback in the interbank market.

In the open market, the US dollar is sold between Rs 226 to 228, said forex dealers.

The Pakistani rupee finished at 221.42 the other day.

