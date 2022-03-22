Rupee hits another low against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee continued to slide against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank market for seventh straight session on Tuesday.

According to forex dealers, the domestic currency dropped to another record low of Rs181.44 after depreciating 19 paisas against the greenback at the start of the session.

Also Read: Oil extends rally on Russia embargo talk, stocks rise

In the open market, the US dollar is trading at Rs182.15 against the rupee.

On Monday, the domestic unit ended at Rs181.25 to the dollar, 0.38 per cent down from an all-time low of Rs180.57 on Friday.

Also Read: Improved economy: ‘Pakistan jumps 7 points at world happiness index’

The local currency also fell by 0.44 per cent in the open market, closing at Rs182.50 per dollar.

Comments