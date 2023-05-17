Pakistani rupee loses ground against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee (PKR) on Wednesday witnessed a marginal loss against the US dollar in the interbank market, ARY News reported quoting SBP.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the local unit (PKR) lost Rs0.44 against USD to close at Rs285.40. The US dollar closed at Rs284.96 the other day.

Meanwhile, the dollar is being sold at Rs 290 in the open market.