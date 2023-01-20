Pakistani rupee maintains downward momentum against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee’s downward trend continued on Friday as the local currency lost Re0.52 against the US dollar in the interbank market, ARY News reported quoting SBP.

The local currency closed at Rs229.65 per dollar, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The dollar is being sold between Rs235 to 240 in the open market, the forex dealers said.

The weekly inflation in Pakistan, measured by the Sensitive Price Index (SPI), increased by 0.98% during the week ended January 19, 2023, as per data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the data issued by PBS, the SPI for the week under review was recorded at 220.54 points against 219.56 points registered in the previous week.

Out of the 51 monitored items, the average price of 23 items increased, 11 items decreased whereas 17 items registered no change during the week.

