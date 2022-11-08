Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Rupee maintains upward trajectory against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee continued to extend gains against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank market for a third consecutive session, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the rupee gained Rs0.41 in intraday and currently trading at Rs221.25 against the greenback in the interbank market.

In open market, the US dollar is being sold between Rs 225 to 228, said forex dealers.

The Pakistani rupee closed at 221.66 the other day.

