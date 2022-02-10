Pakistani rupee posts gains against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee registered minor gains against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank currency market on Thursday.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the domestic currency closed at Rs174.87 against the greenback, showing appreciation of two paisas over the previous close of Rs174.89.

Also Read: Rupee to rise further against US dollar: Shaukat Tarin

The local unit had risen Rs1.04 to Rs174.48 against the dollar on Friday, which was the biggest single-day rise since November 17.

The Pakistani rupee declined by almost 12 per cent last year. The dollar flight continued despite multiple measures taken by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to stabilise the exchange rate.

Also Read: Global regulators going ‘full steam’ to tame crypto currencies

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is also continuously clamping down on hoarders and smugglers to restrict the outflow of the dollar in a bid to ease its demand.

Comments