Pakistani rupee recoups losses against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee snapped a six-day losing streak against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank currency market on Thursday.

The domestic currency closed at Rs177.51 against the greenback, according to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The rupee recorded appreciation of 73 paisas compared to the previous close of Rs178.24.

The local unit has declined by 12 per cent since the start of the year 2021.

The State Bank has taken various measures to stabilise the exchange rate and the FIA is continuously clamping down on hoarders and smugglers to restrict the outflow of the dollar in a bid to ease its demand, but the dollar continues to rise.

