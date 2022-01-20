Rupee recoups losses against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI: The United States (US) dollar has shed 12 paisas against Pakistani rupee in the interbank in the early hours on Thursday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the dollar traded at Rs176.12 against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank, witnessing a 12 paisas decline as compared to the value a day before.

In the open market, the forex dealers shared that the US dollar traded at Rs177.20 in the early hours of Thursday.



The United States (US) dollar ended higher by 26 paisas against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market on Tuesday.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the greenback closed at Rs176.18 against the domestic currency, showing appreciation of 26 paisas over the previous close of Rs175.92.



Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is also continuously clamping down on hoarders and smugglers to restrict the outflow of the dollar in a bid to ease its demand.

Comments