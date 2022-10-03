Pakistani rupee continues recovery against US dollar

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee continued to recover against the US dollar as the local currency gained Rs1.75 against the greenback in the interbank market on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to the forex dealers, the dollar is currently being traded at Rs226.70 in the interbank market. The US dollar is being sold at Rs227.20 in the interback, while the greenback is being sold between Rs225 to Rs227 in the open market.

On Wednesday, newly sworn-in Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had said strengthening of rupee value would be his top priority and no one would be allowed to do manipulation in the exchange rate.

On Friday, the last business day of the week, Pakistani rupee had gained Rs1.18 against the US dollar in the interbank market.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at Rs228.85 after appreciating 0.52 percent from Thursday’s close of Rs229.63.

