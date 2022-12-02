Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee remained unchanged against the US dollar in the interbank market for the third consecutive session on Friday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at 223.69 against the greenback in the interbank market.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 228 and Rs 231 respectively.

Comments