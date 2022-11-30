Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee remained unchanged against the US dollar in the interbank market for the third consecutive session on Wednesday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at 223.95 against the greenback in the interbank market.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 228.7 and Rs 231 respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan and IMF are holding talks on the ninth review of a $7 billion loan program.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund asked Pakistan to reduce expenses before the talks on the ninth review of a $7 billion loan program.

The funder has asked the Finance Ministry to submit a report of the increase in expenses due to floods in Pakistan for the release of the loan tranche.

In response, the Finance Ministry assured the IMF of submission of a report in the current month to which the fund has disagreed.

