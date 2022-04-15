Rupee strengthens against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee continued its upward march against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank market on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to foreign currency dealers, the US dollar is trading at Rs181.50 after depreciating 0.19 paisa against the local currency in early trade on Friday.

In open market, however, the US dollar is trading at over Rs182.

The Pakistani rupee had closed at Rs181.69 against the greenback in the interbank market on Thursday.

As per economic experts, the Pakistani rupee showing signs of recovery on political stability in the country and low demand for the greenback from importers.

Meanwhile, the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves dipped by $470 million to $10.849 billion during the week that ended on April 8, data released by the central bank showed on Thursday.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, including net reserves of commercial banks, stood at $17.028 billion as of April 8.

Comments