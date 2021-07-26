Rupee extends losses against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee on Monday registered a decline of Rs1.09 against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank currency market, ARY News reported.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local unit closed at Rs161.23 against the US dollar, registering depreciation over the previous close of Rs162.32.

The United States (US) dollar crossed the Rs161 mark in the interbank currency market last week, reaching its highest since January 2021.

The greenback closed at Rs161.48 against the Pakistani rupee, registering an appreciation of Rs1.54.

The Pakistani rupee had touched an all-time low of 168.43 against the greenback last year in August before recouping some losses to hit a 22-month high of Rs152.95 in April, 2021.

The local unit rose by 6.2 per cent or Rs10.51 against the US dollar in the currency market during the fiscal year 2020-21 that ended on June 30.