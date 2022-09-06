Rupee free fall continues against US dollar as pressure persists

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee’s free fall continued against the US dollar as the local currency remained under pressure in the interbank market, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the Pakistan Rupee had fallen to Rs221.50 against US dollar during intraday trade in the interbank market.

A day earlier, the US dollar continued upward trend in the exchange market, although it made a minor gain against rupee today despite Pakistan getting a US$1.16 billion loan tranche from the IMF.

According to forex dealers, in interbank, the dollar traded at Rs219.47 after a hike in value against rupee by Rs0.49 while banks were selling it for Rs219.80. In open market, the greenback traded between Rs225 and Rs227.

It is pertinent to mention here that the rupee faced a setback on Friday after it shed its value against US dollar in the interbank on Friday, a day after the State Bank of Pakistan received a loan tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Read More: Pakistan receives $1.16b IMF loan: SBP

The State Bank of Pakistan has confirmed on Wednesday that Pakistan has received a loan tranche of US$1.16 billion from the IMF.

