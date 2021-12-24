Pakistani rupee weakens against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee ended weaker by one paisa against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank currency market on Friday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local unit ended at Rs178.13 against the greenback, registering depreciation of one paisa compared to the previous close of Rs178.12.

On Thursday, the rupee had finished at Rs178.12 against the US dollar.

Earlier, the central bank said the foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP fell 2.23% during the week ending on December 17.

Sharing a break-up of the foreign reserves position, the SBP said that foreign currency reserves held by the central bank were recorded at $18,153.7 million, down $415 million compared with $18,568.3 million on December 10.

The decrease came mainly due to external debt repayment, it said. The SBP said that overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $24,633 million.

