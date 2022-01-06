Pakistani rupee weakens against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee ended weaker by 18 paisas against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank currency market on Thursday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the domestic currency finished at Rs176.92 against the greenback, registering depreciation of 18 paisas compared to the previous close of Rs176.74.

The Pakistani Rupee declined by almost 12 per cent last year. The dollar flight continues despite multiple measures taken by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to stabilise the exchange rate.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is also continuously clamping down on hoarders and smugglers to restrict the outflow of the dollar in a bid to ease its demand.

