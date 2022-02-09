Pakistani rupee weakens against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee weakened against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank currency market for a second consecutive day on Wednesday.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the domestic currency finished at Rs174.89 against the greenback, showing depreciation of 39 paisas over the previous close of Rs174.50.

In the open market, the US dollar is trading at Rs175.70, forex dealers said. The local unit had risen Rs1.04 to Rs174.48 against the dollar on Friday, which was the biggest single-day rise since November 17.

Also Read: Domestic market: Gold shines amid rupee gain

The Pakistani rupee declined by almost 12 per cent last year. The dollar flight continued despite multiple measures taken by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to stabilise the exchange rate.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is also continuously clamping down on hoarders and smugglers to restrict the outflow of the dollar in a bid to ease its demand.

Comments