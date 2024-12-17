Pakistani, Saudi interior ministers discuss enhanced security cooperation

RIYADH: Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and his Saudi counterpart Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif discussed ways to further enhance security cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was held at Saudi interior ministry headquarters in Riyadh during Mohsin Naqvi’s official visit to the kingdom.

Both the interior ministers discussed measures to strengthen the two nations’ security cooperation, particularly in the fight against drug smuggling. Their conversations also touched on a variety of subjects of mutual interest.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohsin Naqvi said that every Pakistani has a religious and respectful relationship with Saudi Arabia. He said that the kingdom has always supported Pakistan in every difficult time.

“Saudi Arabia has visionary leadership and good wishes for the people. We thank Saudi Arabia for its invaluable support from the heart,” – Mohsin Naqvi added.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud greeted his Pakistani counterpart and his group to the Kingdom at the outset of the meeting.

He said that that the meeting was held on directives of King Salman, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to strengthen security cooperation given the two countries’ illustrious relationship.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Kingdom Ahmad Farooq, Director General of Passports and Immigration Mustafa Jamal Qazi, and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Rifat Mukhtar Rajab were also present on the occasion.

Saudi Deputy Minister of Interior Dr. Nasser Al-Daoud, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Dr. Khalid Al-Batal, Director of Public Security Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami and others also attended the meeting.