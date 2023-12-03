Pakistani school wins Zayed Prize at UAE’s COP28 conference

Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT), a Pakistani school for orphan students, won the prestigious Zayed Sustainability Prize of $100,000 after being declared the best Global School in South Asia for its innovative project on water conservation and organic farming at the UN Climate Conference in Dubai.

Two students represented KORT at the COP28 at EXPO Dubai, showcasing the Organisation’s commitment to addressing the challenges faced by orphans in a region marked by adversity.

The prestigious Zayed Sustainability Prize for Best Global High School in South Asia was presented to Pakistan who was shortlisted alongside India and Bangladesh for this prestigious prize.

The 11 winners, across 6 categories, will share a total prize of 5.9 million dollars.

In a momentous acknowledgement of their efforts, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates presented Sumiya Bibi who lost her parents in the 2005 earthquake, with the prestigious Zayed Sustainability Prize of The Best Global High School in South Asia.

Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) for orphans was established as a International Non-Profit Organisation 18 years ago. Kashmir Orphan Relief has been dedicated to supporting and providing orphaned children with excellent Education, Boarding Facilities, Food, Clothing, and Medical Care.

This recognition for Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust with outstanding contributions towards sustainable practices, aligns with the broader societal goal of ensuring a better future for orphans.

Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust presence at COP28 not only signifies their commitment to the welfare of orphaned children but also positions them as global leaders in the pursuit of sustainability and positive change.