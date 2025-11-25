Pakistani star Asim Azhar unveils his first independent album

Pakistani actor and singer Asim Azhar has released his first independent album after weeks of suspense. He called it his “most honest album yet”. He shared a picture with his mother while celebrating the milestone.

He further wrote in the caption, “This album has songs that were written in my most vulnerable & honest state”. He emotionally explained further in his caption, “I never thought you guys would listen to it because I was always made to think I had to do a certain kind of music to stay relevant. But with time I realised that music is nothing if it’s not honest”.

The album dropped last night with 10 tracks: Asim Ali, Khabbay Sajjay, Na Ja, Changes, Lost n Found, Sugar Rush, Jind Mahi, Pari, U Got This, and Strangers, including a collaboration with Talha Anjum. All songs are written and composed by Asim, produced by Kumail Abbas, mixed by Jokhay, and mastered by Rooshan.

He also shared that the project has already earned much fame for the pre-saves for a Pakistani album. Asim reflected on how he couldn’t sleep from excitement and thanked fans for letting him share his music and art with the world.

Earlier, he deleted all posts from his Instagram and shared a single “Khuda Hafiz” story, causing fans on X (formerly Twitter) to worry that he might be quitting music. Soon after, he revealed his reinvention as ‘Asim Ali’ and announced the album.

Asim Ali marks the singer’s first fully independent release after years of hit singles and major-label collaborations.