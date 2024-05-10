Pakistani student killed in Portugal

LAHORE: A young Pakistani student, who hailed from Lahore, was gunned down when he resisted a robbery attempt in Portugal, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a statement, the family members of the victim – identified as Anthony Shaukat – said he had gone to Portugal for a cancer research project.

The family members said that Anthony had done his masters from Sweden and PhD from Germany.

They urged the government to help them bring the student’s body at the earliest and bring the culprits to justice.

Earlier in March, a Pakistani man was killed and his wife and daughter sustained injuries in a knife attack in Germany.

The incident occurred in Ulm city of Germany where a mentally ill German entered the house of a Pakistani-born family and stabbed Fahimuddin, 58, with a knife.

However, the wife and 13-year-old daughter of Faheem sustained serious injuries, whereas his two daughters saved their lives after hiding from the psychotic attacker.

Moreover, the police arrived at the site of incident and shot the attacker dead on the spot. The dead body and injured were moved to a nearby hospital.