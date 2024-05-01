Pakistani textile firms shine at Techtextil and Texprocess 2024

KARACHI: Over 10 Pakistani exhibitors participated in the “Techtextil and Texprocess 2024 Exhibition” held in Frankfurt, Germany from April 23 to 26.

The events, co-located at the same venue, showcased the latest innovations in garment and textile manufacturing machinery and services alongside cutting-edge advancements in technical textiles.

10 Pakistani exhibitors prominently featured their innovations at Techtextil and Texprocess, including Lucky Textile, Master Textile Mills, Midas Safety, Nishat Fabrics, and Sapphire Finishing Mills, while Triple Tree Solution participated in Texprocess.

The combined exhibitions drew 1,700 exhibitors from 53 countries and welcomed 38,000 visitors from 102 nations, marking an impressive 29 percent increase in attendance compared to previous editions.

The presence of Pakistani exhibitors underscored the country’s global engagement and highlighted its advancements in textile technology and partnerships, potentially raising Pakistan’s profile, driving growth, and promoting sustainability.

Texprocess and Techtextil served as crucial platforms for discussions, networking, and partnerships, with a focus on sustainability and digitalization in the textile industry.

The participation of Pakistani exhibitors underscores their commitment to diversifying its export markets and fostering sustainable growth within the textile sector. By engaging with a global audience at Techtextil and Texprocess, these companies aim to forge lucrative partnerships and solidify Pakistan’s position as a key player in the international textile arena.

Mr. Ikhlaq Ahmed, Sales & Marketing Manager at Nishat Mills Ltd, shared his positive sentiments regarding the exhibition’s progress, expressing satisfaction with the outcomes achieved thus far. He highlighted the promising trajectory of developments, stating that “things are looking up” for the company in light of the opportunities and connections fostered at the event.